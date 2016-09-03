The Apple Cinema Display (20-inch, aluminum) was a great invention in design. Meant to complement the Apple hi-end products, such as the Power Macintosh G5 and PowerBook G4 models by getting an anodized aluminum casing with a slight bezel, and is mounted on an aluminum stand with an adjustable hinge.

Apple Cinema Display (20-Inch, Aluminum)

The display meets the Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mounting interface standard, and can be mounted on a wall or an articulating arm. It is an active-matrix LCD matte display, with maximum resolution of 1680 x 1050 pixels and has an integrated two port USB hub, two FireWire “400” ports and the industry standard DVI (Digital Video Interface) socket. Thus, the Apple Cinema Display (20-Inch, Aluminum) is compatible not only with a Macintosh, but also with an IBM desktop.

Introduction Date: January 28, 2004.

Specifications

Code name: Cinema Display.

Cinema Display. Frame material: Anodized Aluminum.

Anodized Aluminum. Display type: TFT LCD.

TFT LCD. Display size: 20-inch.

20-inch. Format: “wide-screen”.

“wide-screen”. Optimum resolution (in pixels): 1680 x 1050.

1680 x 1050. Supported resolutions (in pixels): 1024 x 640, 1280 x 800, 1680 x 1050.

1024 x 640, 1280 x 800, 1680 x 1050. DPI/PPI: 100.

100. Dot/Pixel pitch: 0.258 mm.

0.258 mm. Max. display colors: 16.7 Million.

16.7 Million. Viewing angle: 170 degrees horizontal, 170 degrees vertical.

170 degrees horizontal, 170 degrees vertical. Response time: 16 ms.

16 ms. Brightness: 250 cd/m2, 300 cd/m2 (since August 7, 2006).

250 cd/m2, 300 cd/m2 (since August 7, 2006). Contrast ratio: 400:1, 700:1 (since August 7, 2006).

400:1, 700:1 (since August 7, 2006). Built-in audio: No.

No. Built-in camera: No.

No. USB 1.0: 2.

2. Firewire: 2 (400).

2 (400). DVI: Yes.

Yes. ADC: No.

No. Power: 65 W.

65 W. Supported MacOS: 10.2.8.

10.2.8. Dimensions: 16.1 x 18.5 x 6.8.

16.1 x 18.5 x 6.8. Average weight: 14.5 lbs.

Apple Models, Discontinuation, Price

Apple Model Number: A1081.

Apple Order Number: M9177LL/A.

Discontinued Date: February 19, 2009.

Original Price: $1299.00.

Features

For using the power adapter, Apple suggested the following steps:

Warning: While using the device, use only the power adapter that comes with your display, and use the AC cord that comes with the Apple’s power adapter included in the kit. They stressed that cords and adapters for other electronic devices may look similar, but using them may affect your display’s performance, or even damage the device. The AC power cord for the Cinema display has a three-wire grounding plug that will fit only a grounded AC outlet. In case the user is unable to insert the plug into an outlet because the outlet is not grounded, Apple strongly recommends contacting a licensed electrician to replace the outlet with a properly grounded one. Apple explained that the power adapter for the display is a high-voltage component, and should not be opened for any reason, even when it’s unplugged.

To use the power adapter, follow these steps:

First at all, make sure you push the AC and DC power plugs snugly into the power adapter.

Always leave space around the power adapter and use your display in a location where airflow around the power adapter is not constricted.

The only way to disconnect power completely is to unplug the power cord.Be sure to pull the plug and not the cord when unplugging.

Disconnect power immediately if the power cord is frayed or damaged, if you spill something on the display, if the display falls or is damaged in some other way.

Detailed Information

Model Identifier N/A Model Number A1081 Part Number M9177LL/A Family Cinema Display Released 2004 Dimensions 16.1 x 18.5 x 6.8 in Weight 14.5 pounds Display Size 20 inches See also Sell your Apple Display online now

Miscellanea

On, August 7, 2006, Apple increased the quality of the display for its Apple Cinema Display (20-Inch, Aluminum) – providing a brightness of 300 cd/m2 and a 700:1 contrast ratio.

DPI (dots per inch) or PPI (pixels per inch) is a critical parameter of image quality a display can present. The higher the number, the sharper the image, because technically a picture on LCD screen consists of millions of tiny dots. Their density determines the screen resolution. Dot/Pixel Pitch marks the distance between those dots, whether they are placed close enough to each other. In this case, the lower the number, the sharper the image.

If the user had an iSight camera, he or she could mount the camera on top of the display using one of the stands that came with the camera. The iSight stand has a tilt-and-swivel mechanism, which assures that the user can capture video at the best possible angle. Then all the user had to do, was plug the FireWire cable from the camera into a FireWire port on the back of the display or on the computer. Apple warns that the iSight stand contains a magnet that may erase the data on a hard disk drive or iPod. To preserve all the valuable data, users should keep these and other magnetic media away from the iSight stand and the top of their display.

Alternatively, users could attach their 20-inch display to another mounting solution by using the VESA Mount Adapter kit available from the Apple Store. It was possible to use the kit to prepare your display for attachment to many different VESA-compatible mounting solutions. The whole process was easy, as the user had to simply follow the instructions included with the kit.

Apple suggested some guidelines for adjusting your display, in order to reduce glare and to accommodate your physical size and shape:

Arrange the display so the top of the screen is slightly below eye level when you’re sitting at the keyboard. The best distance from your eyes to the screen is up to you, although most people seem to prefer 18 to 28 inches (45 to 70 cm).

Position the display by tilting it up or down to minimize glare and reflections on the screen from overhead lights and nearby windows.

Never allow children access to the interior of any electrical product and do not permit them to handle any cables.

